Treasury reveals 1 in 4 pension savers over 55 contribute more than £4,000 a year as MPAA concerns mount

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, comments on MPAA concerns.

He said: “There is mounting evidence that squeezed savers are being forced to turn to their pension pots to make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis.

“In the first three months of the 2022/23 tax year, for example, over half a million people withdrew £3.6 billion from their retirement pots, a 23% increase versus the same period in 2021/22.

“While we don’t know exactly what has driven this behaviour, the most likely culprit is spiralling inflation. With millions of families struggling to pay the bills at the moment, for many turning to their hard-earned pensions will feel like the only option. There will also inevitably be lots of parents or grandparents who are taking some income from their pensions to help younger generations get by.

“For those who trigger the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA) by accessing taxable income flexibly from their pension for the first time, the impact on their ability to rebuild their fund will be significant. The MPAA permanently slashes your annual allowance from £40,000 to just £4,000, while also removing your ability to carried forward unused allowances from the three previous tax years.”

A quarter of over 55 pension savers at risk of breaching the MPAA

“The Treasury itself admits around 25% of pension savers aged 55 and over contributed above the MPAA in 2020/21. This, combined with the fact many will be forced to turn to their pension in the coming months and years to cover higher living costs, points to a real risk of mass breaches of the MPAA.

“If you exceed your annual allowance, you will be hit with an annual allowance tax charge which recoups the upfront tax relief you received. If you’re unsure about how this might impact you and want some help, you could speak to Pension Wise.

“Keeping this roadblock to saving for retirement in place isn’t just bad for individuals – it runs counter to stated Government policy. The Government is desperately trying to get older people back into the workforce, yet by setting such a low MPAA it is creating a disincentive by limiting their ability to build or rebuild their pension.

“As a minimum, the Chancellor should increase the MPAA to £10,000, the level it was originally established at. However, over the medium-term the Treasury should consider whether the MPAA is necessary at all.”

How can people access their pension without triggering the MPAA?