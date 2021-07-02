X

Tribe portfolios now risk profiled on dynamic planner

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 2, 2021
in News
Advice firms wanting to find sustainable solutions for clients can now take advantage of an expanded universe on Dynamic Planner, with the addition of three new sustainable impact MPS (SIMPS) portfolios managed by Tribe.

New to Dynamic Planner, Tribe Impact Capital is a certified B Corporation business and signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investing, the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative, Science Based Targets and the Principles of Positive Impact Finance.

Advisers can now benefit from Dynamic Planner risk profiling three of Tribe’s funds:

  • Tribe Medium-Low Risk Sustainable Impact Model Portfolio
  • Tribe Medium Risk Sustainable Impact Model Portfolio
  • Tribe Medium-High Risk Sustainable Impact Model Portfolio

Yasmina Siadatan, Sales and Marketing Director at Dynamic Planner said: “Shortly after launching our own sustainable investing offering we are delighted to build on the universe of sustainable and impact investing funds we risk profile.

“We welcome Tribe to Dynamic Planner, as an expert in this field and committed to achieving positive change on many levels. From what we have seen, ESG is in their DNA, and we are impressed by their twin-lens approach to impact and investment analysis ensuring their strict sustainable principles are adhered to.

“We will continue to expand our partnerships with expert managers committed to providing sustainable solutions so that advisers using Dynamic Planner have the very latest sustainability understanding at their fingertips.”

James Lawson, Managing Partner at Tribe added: “It’s great to have three of our SIMPS portfolios risk-rated by Dynamic Planner. As the UK’s first dedicated impact wealth manager, we only invest in well-run companies solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. With shifting consumer sentiment and important regulation changes happening in the UK, advisers and investors are increasingly finding that impact investing is just good investing. We’re happy to support everyone on Dynamic Planner to deliver more personal, more sustainable and more impactful investments for their clients.”

 

