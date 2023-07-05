Triple Point grows leadership team with appointment of Neil Ebden as Chief Risk Officer

Triple Point, the purpose led investment manager, announces the appointment of Neil Ebden as the group’s new Chief Risk Officer.

Neil arrives with a wealth of experience in risk management within the banking sector and an impressive track record of roles within renowned financial institutions. This is the latest in a series of high-profile appointments to the senior leadership team, which includes Diego Massidda, who will lead Triple Point’s Digital Infrastructure team from September; Matthew Brown, who joined as Group Head of Marketing earlier this year.

Neil joins Triple Point from the Bank of England, where he was Senior Risk Specialist, Prudential Regulatory Authority – prior to which he spent over fourteen years at Handelsbanken in a variety of high-profile roles. His expertise spans various aspects of risk management, including operational, conduct, and regulatory risk making him a valuable addition to Triple Point.

As Chief Risk Officer, Neil will be responsible for designing, developing, directing, and managing the overall risk management of the company. His role will involve ensuring effective identification, measurement, control, and management of the relevant risks as Triple Point continues to grow across its investment strategies.

As a Certified B Corp, Triple Point understands that a commitment to sustainable business is rooted in strong governance practices. By developing and refining risk processes and frameworks, improving efficiency, and fostering effective communication across the organisation, Neil’s appointment underscores the company’s dedication to implementing best in class risk management practices.

Justin Hubble, Partner & General Counsel of Triple Point commented; “We are pleased to welcome Neil to Triple Point. As Chief Risk Officer, his extensive experience and positive and personable approach will make a big difference to the company’s risk management framework. His values and personality align perfectly with Triple Point, and we all look forward to seeing Neil’s impact on our operations.”

Neil Ebden, Chief Risk Officer of Triple Point added; “I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Triple Point Group – a company whose purpose, investment approach and dynamic culture, makes this an exciting place to work. I look forward to continuing the dedication to the firms’ risk management practises, helping to ensure that delivery of its strategy is undertaken in an informed manner and supports sustainable, long- term shareholder value.”