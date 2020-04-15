@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Twitter is ablaze today with the breaking news that President Donald Trump has pulled out of the WHO. However this bizare news has not stiffled tensions over Chacellor Rishi Sunak’s Coronavirus relief package. Twitter looks to Europe’s “huge investment” in future long-term budget.

Journalist @Ian_Fraser supports FT’s stance in suggesting Sunak should go further with small business relief.

FT's view on the CBILS fiasco: "Policymakers need to go further in their guarantees. Grants, rather than loans, should be considered. Getting the right support to businesses is critical if they are to have any hope of surviving the next few months" https://t.co/KBGDIoBoZm — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) April 14, 2020

In positive news the government’s new job retention scheme portal will be open on April 20th. This has stirred a lot of interesting conversation.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme portal will open on 20 April with first payments ten days later, HMRC says. Firms making an application will access the system using their current government gateway login. More details later this week. — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) April 15, 2020

HMRC chief Jim Harra tells @BBCr4today that every employer will be able to access the new Job Retention Scheme system on Monday, and it has already been tested and had first payments made. — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) April 15, 2020

During this crisis many on Twitter have looked to the European economic example. Sam Fleming has highlighted a particularly appealing one.

EU forbids bailed out companies from paying dividends and bonuses https://t.co/D56hA0H2FS via @financialtimes — Sam Fleming (FT) (@Sam1Fleming) April 15, 2020

This comes as the news of big EU investment is on the horizon to help stimulate growth and recovery.

The European Union’s next long-term budget will raise funds to sponsor economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the heads of the bloc’s Brussels-based institutions said https://t.co/krq1GDcCgL — Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2020

Finally, Trump has suspended funding to the WHO. Trump cited bias and failure of duty. This is a drastic and quite bizare move, no doubt made with a keen eye on his upcoming reelection campaign.

Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, claiming it failed to share information about the coronavirus pandemic. “The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” he said.https://t.co/Wh6rc5dmVj — Bloomberg (@business) April 15, 2020

Perhaps the most appropriate Tweet was this one from Have I Got News For You.

World Health Organisation has “failed in its basic duty” says man in charge of country with 614,000 coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/CyAeFJyyam — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 15, 2020

Let us know what your thoughts are on these tweets.

Tweet your response to peter_IFAMAG