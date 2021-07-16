X

Truth® users gain free prospecting and onboarding tool

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 16, 2021
in News
From today, Truth® users can customise and white label their own free cashflow onboarding site, giving clients a snapshot of their cashflow and a taster of what real financial planning can do for them.

Last month, Truth® launched a free consumer cashflow website Truth About Money® to help bridge the advice gap and improve financial literacy. Hundreds of consumers have already signed up to take a closer look at their finances. Now, Truth® users can leverage the same next-generation calculation engine to introduce prospective customers to cashflow modelling.

Planners can use their own corporate branding in their portal. Consumers log in, create an account, and use the free cashflow tool to get an instant, interactive snapshot of how their financial futures might look. They can use simple tools to save more, spend less, or retire later and see the impact on their cashflow.

When consumers are ready for advice, they can choose to share their data with the planner. Their lead information appears instantly in Truth®; the planner also receives an email notification.  If accepted, their fact find is automatically populated in Truth®, ready for planner and client to start their financial planning journey together.

Ritchie Walton, MD of Truth Software, comments: “Our planners have been bowled over by the possibilities this new venture poses”, which includes:

  1. getting more potential clients to understand their money,
  2. introducing clients to real financial planning,
  3. streamlining processes and onboarding,
  4. tracking MI, leads, and statistics on visits, assets, gender, age.
  5. This is all delivered via a branded portal which strengthens and reinforces their business identity.

