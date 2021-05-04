X

Tuesday newspaper round-up: Amazon, Uber, Verizon Media

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
May 4, 2021
in In the Press
Fresh questions have been raised over Amazon’s tax planning after its latest corporate filings in Luxembourg revealed that the company collected record sales income of 44bn (£38bn) in Europe last year but did not have to pay any corporation tax to the Grand Duchy. Accounts for Amazon EU Sarl, through which it sells products to hundreds of millions of households in the UK and across Europe, show that despite collecting record income, the Luxembourg unit made a 1.2bn loss and therefore paid no tax. – Guardian
The electric vehicle maker Arrival aims to start producing cars by 2023 with design help from Uber, in the latest step by the UK-headquartered startup’s ambitious plans to take on the automotive industry. The car, developed specifically for use by ride-hailing drivers, will be Arrival’s first, adding to buses that are due to be on UK roads this year, as well as urban delivery vans. – Guardian

Surrounded by pine trees in a remote patch of the RAF Spadeadam base in Cumbria, three purpose-built houses are being used to test out a vision of the future that could soon be rolled out to homes across the UK. The homes in “Hy Street” are being heated with 100pc hydrogen, the clean-burning gas that is being explored as a possible replacement for fossil fuels in the rush to decarbonise. – Telegraph

The Financial Conduct Authority is close to negotiating a settlement over the £230 million Park First investment scandal that has left 4,600 investors facing significant losses. The regulator is in detailed talks with Toby Whittaker, the Lancashire-based owner of Park First and associated companies that sold individual car parking spaces at Gatwick and Glasgow airports for up to £25,000 each. – The Times

A Wall Street private equity firm has bought Yahoo, AOL and other digital media assets from Verizon for $5 billion. Apollo Global Management will pay the telecoms group $4.25 billion in cash as part of the deal, with Verizon also retaining a 10 per cent stake in the new business. – The Times

