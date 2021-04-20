X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tuesday newspaper round-up: Arm, Nvidia, Air France-KLM, ‘Britcoin’, Tesco

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
April 20, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

Ministers have ordered a formal investigation into the proposed $40 billion takeover of Arm by America’s Nvidia, citing concerns the deal could diminish Britain’s national security. Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, has told the competition watchdog to begin a “phase one” investigation of the acquisition of the microchip designer, which is considered the most successful technology to have emerged from the UK in recent decades. – The Times
The French government has increased its stake in Air France-KLM to more than three times that of the Netherlands, strengthening its grip on the struggling airline. A share issue by the struggling airline more than doubled the French government’s holding to 28.6pc, according to a statement on Monday, followed by China Eastern Airlines which increased its stake from 8.8pc to 9.6pc to become the second biggest shareholder. – Telegraph

A stimulus programme focused on green and digital infrastructure, research and development, energy and care work could create more than 1.2m jobs within two years and more than 2.7m jobs during the next decade, according to research. Such a strategy alongside additional government investment could mean every job lost to the coronavirus pandemic would be replaced during vital upcoming recovery years, a report by Green New Deal UK non-profit group has found. – Guardian

Households are a step closer to paying for goods and services with digital pounds and pence after the Treasury and the Bank of England announced a task force to weigh up the idea. A central bank digital currency, or CBDC – dubbed Britcoin by Rishi Sunak – would give consumers and businesses a new way of making and receiving payments and would sit with physical cash and bank deposits. While possibly underpinned by the blockchain technology used by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, the CBDC would be pegged to the pound and therefore much less volatile. – The Times

Jeff Fairburn, the former boss of Persimmon, has teamed up with an American hedge fund to buy one of the UK’s largest residential property developers. Yorkshire-based private property developer Berkeley DeVeer, headed by Mr Fairburn since early 2020, has partnered with funds advised by New York’s Elliott Advisors to take over Avant Homes Group. – Telegraph

Tesco has been fined £7.56m by a judge for selling out of date food at three of its Birmingham stores. The supermarket chain was handed the penalty by a judge at Birmingham magistrates court on Monday and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £95,500, Birmingham city council said. It was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge. – Guardian

This Week’s Most Read

  • An interview with the pub landlord that barred Sir Keir Starmer
    April 19, 2021

    Footage from today shows Sir Keir Starmer’s entourage man handling Rod Humphris, pub landlord for the Raven of Bath Public house. In this exclusive interview,

  • Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?
    April 19, 2021

    Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Sir Keir Starmer, pubs and COVID – taking the piss, not taking a piss..
    April 19, 2021

    We thought you weren’t allowed into pubs these days? Incredible scenes erupted today outside the Raven Pub in Bath, as Sir Keir Starmer was confronted

  • Why Government support means there has never been a better time for sustainability start-ups
    April 14, 2021

    When Glasgow hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, it will be more than two years since the UK signed into law its

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • Creating a sustainable future – A special supplement in conjunction with M&G | April 2021
    April 13, 2021

    M&G Investments are one of the early adopters of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing strategies within their funds. In this IFA Magazine

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine