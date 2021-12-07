Tuesday newspaper round-up: Bacanora Lithium, Tesla, Vodafone-Orange

China’s politburo has signalled measures to kickstart the faltering economy as the crisis gripping the country’s debt-laden property sector continued to blight prospects for growth. President Xi Jinping’s senior leadership committee rubber-stamped a plan from the central bank on Monday for more targeted lending to businesses and outlined support for the housing market. – Guardian

The vice-chair of Yorkshire Building Society is facing a call to resign over her role pushing through the sale of the fellow member-owned firm LV= to a US private equity buyer, amid concerns that it could kickstart a wave of demutualisation. Gareth Thomas, chair of the all-party parliamentary group for mutuals, said there were serious questions over Alison Hutchinson’s position on the board of the building society while pursuing the sale of another big customer-owned firm. – Guardian

A Chinese takeover of one of Britain’s only listed lithium miners poses a threat to the national interest and must be stopped by ministers, MPs and shareholders have said. Jiangxi-headquarted Ganfeng Lithium is on the cusp of securing enough support from investors in Bacanora Lithium to take control of the London-based business for £285m. – Telegraph

Tesla has lost its $1 trillion valuation for the first time since October amid a new investigation by US regulators. The electric vehicle maker’s shares have fallen 23pc since its record closing high of $1,229 on Nov 4. The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects, Reuters reported. – Telegraph

A London-based artificial intelligence drug discovery group has struck the largest European special purpose acquisition company merger, attracting a valuation of €1.5 billion. BenevolentAI is to list on the Euronext in Amsterdam in the first quarter of next year by combining with Odyssey, a Spac launched by the two investment banker brothers behind Zaoui & Co, the boutique firm. – The Times

Vodafone and Orange are reported to have discussed a merger to create Europe’s biggest telecoms operator but abandoned the tie-up owing to French opposition. The talks, between the middle of last year and early 2021, did not progress because the French state, which owns 23 per cent of Orange, was cautious about losing control and the prospect of the combined company’s headquarters moving to London, according to BFM TV. – The Times