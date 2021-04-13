X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tuesday newspaper round-up: Darktrace, Liberty Steel, fast fashion

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
April 13, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

The cybersecurity provider Darktrace has warned that the fraud allegations against its founding shareholder, the former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch, threaten its prospects as it gears up for a £3bn stock market debut. In documents published as part of the formal process that must be followed before a London float, Darktrace admitted that the criminal and civil charges against Dr Lynch “could result in a material adverse effect” on its business and prospects. – Telegraph
Extending the retirement age to cut down on pension costs risks backfiring by piling more pressure on the NHS, new research warns. Economists found the rise in the state pension age “substantially” reduced the informal care provided to elderly parents by older workers, threatening to worsen Britain’s mounting social care pressures. – Telegraph

Growing awareness about the environmental impact of “fast fashion” could result in sales of cheap clothing dropping by as much as 30 per cent in the next five to ten years, according to a leading investment bank. As customers formed long queues to get into Primark shops reopening yesterday, analysts at UBS said the retailer’s owner Associated British Foods could be one of the worst-hit stocks if shoppers abandoned their love affair with “throwaway” clothing. – The Times

Last month much of the traditional art world had not heard of Mike Winkelmann. Then the digital artist sold a piece that only exists online for £50 million at a Christie’s auction. Beeple, as he is professionally known, is now the third most expensive living artist in terms of auction prices, after Jeff Koons and David Hockney. The sale of Winkelmann’s computerised collage of 5,000 images – which include a pregnant cyborg Michael Jackson and a Buzz Lightyear with breasts – has catapulted the digital art scene into the spotlight. – The Times

Liberty Steel has missed deadlines to file accounts for some of its biggest British businesses, in the latest sign of the struggles facing Sanjeev Gupta’s industrial empire. Gupta is listed as director of 15 companies whose accounts are overdue at Companies House, including those that operate the Liberty Steel works in Rotherham and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire.- Guardian

This Week’s Most Read

  • AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021
    April 7, 2021

      UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Pensions: the tax trap whose bite is worse than its bark
    April 12, 2021

    Pension rules are increasingly complex, with the cost of getting it wrong often punishing. JM Finn’s Atticus Kidd explains the rules around the annual allowance

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 
    April 9, 2021

      Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA. The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA,

  • Aviva Investors delivers on active ESG engagement commitment
    April 7, 2021

    Aviva Investors voted on 72,025 resolutions at 6,457 shareholder meetings – voting against 24% of management proposals, including 43% of pay-specific resolutions Aviva Investors undertook

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine