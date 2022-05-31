X

Tuesday newspaper round-up: Missguided, Britishvolt, British Airways

Kam Kumar
May 31, 2022
in In the Press
Missguided, the online fashion specialist, has called in administrators after failing to secure a rescue bid. Administrators from Teneo were appointed on Monday after the company was issued with a winding-up petition by clothing suppliers who are owed millions of pounds. About 140 jobs are thought to be at risk with one source saying more than 80 people had immediately been made redundant. – Guardian
The UK battery startup Britishvolt has said it will invest more than £200m in a new facility in the West Midlands to test manufacturing methods that will be used at the factory is has planned for in Northumberland. The company will lease a site in Hams Hall, Warwickshire, from the warehouse developer Prologis, with equipment installation expected by the end of autumn 2023. – Guardian

British Airways check-in staff are threatening to strike at the height of summer as unions seize on travel chaos to ram through a new pay deal. Bosses at Unite, the trade union, say check-in staff have missed out on pay rises that bring wages in line with pre-pandemic levels. BA has restored management pay to pre-crisis levels, but the airline is refusing to reverse a 10pc cut imposed on blue collar workers during the pandemic, it is claimed. – Telegraph

Supermarkets have warned Boris Johnson that a return to imperial measures would drive up inflation and make the cost of living crisis worse. Reintroducing measurements in pounds and ounces would be a “distraction” from the country’s problems and increase grocers’ costs according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), speaking on behalf of the industry’s major players. – Telegraph

Businesses are increasingly confident that they can use high inflation to rebuild their margins, a survey has found. Confidence among firms has risen for the first time since the onset of the war in Ukraine, according to the monthly barometer by Lloyds Bank. It rose by five points on the index to reach 38 per cent, significantly higher than the long-term average of 28 per cent. – The Times

    IFA Magazine