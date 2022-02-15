X

X

Tuesday newspaper round-up: NatWest, working from home, Tripledot

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
February 15, 2022
in In the Press
NatWest has become the first bank in 2022 to announce it will close some of its outlets as customers shun branches for mobile banking. The high street lender will shut 32 branches across its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands in England and Wales over the next year. – Guardian

The major buy now, pay later companies Clearpay, Klarna, Laybuy and Openpay have agreed to change “potentially unfair and unclear” terms and conditions after an intervention from the financial regulator. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was able to use consumer law to enforce the changes. However, the regulator acknowledged that it was still lacking the powers to regulate the sector to the same standard as other consumer credit companies. – Guardian

Working from home was more expensive than going to the office for one in five workers last month, as rising household bills undermined the financial benefits of avoiding the commute. The largest proportion of respondents to an Office for National Statistics survey – almost half – said working from home still offered savings on their pre-pandemic lifestyle. – Telegraph

One of Britain’s fastest-growing technology companies has secured $116 million in investment in a deal that gives it a “unicorn” valuation of $1.4 billion. The London-based Tripledot Studios, which makes smartphone games such as Woodoku, a woodblock-style puzzle, said that it would use the funds to develop titles and acquire rival studios. – The Times

An “urban miner” that recycles metals for reuse in electric vehicle batteries is preparing to list in London. Neometals, which is already listed in Australia with a valuation of about £400 million, is seeking a dual-listing on Aim, London’s junior stock market. Chris Reed, its chief executive, described Neometals as a “new-age urban miner”, adding: “We’re like the Wombles, making good use of the things that we find. Just think of me as Orinoco.” – The Times

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

