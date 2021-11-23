Tuesday newspaper round-up: Netflix, Crossrail, British Airways, NMC Health

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has made Britain’s workforce smaller, younger and more female after a sharp rise in people leaving work during lockdown, according to a report. The Resolution Foundation said that while mass unemployment had been avoided during the Covid-19 emergency, there had been an increase in people who had exited the workforce and were no longer looking for a job. – Guardian

Netflix has bought Scanline, the visual effects company that has worked on films and television series including Game of Thrones, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Stranger Things. It is the US streaming service’s first deal to take control of a major player in the in-demand special effects industry. – Guardian

As Crossrail’s “dress rehearsal” begins, housing markets nearby to its stations are set to emerge as winners after years of delays and a budget far overrun. Despite uncertainty over when the new rail line across London might materialise, buyers of property along the route say their investment has paid off as Crossrail proves a boon for less affluent suburbs home to commuters wanting a faster journey to work and more bang for their buck. – Telegraph

Angry customers have bemoaned fresh IT failures at British Airways after its loyalty website was offline for well over a week. The airline said earlier this month that its Executive Club website would be unavailable between 13 and 17 November to carry out “essential improvements”. – Telegraph

Atom Bank is moving staff to a four-day week with no loss of pay, making it the biggest UK employer so far to shift away from the traditional five-day week. The smartphone-based bank, which employs 430 people, is moving most staff from a 37.5-hour working week spread over five days to a 34-hour week over four days, for the same monthly pay. Staff are now encouraged to work “core hours” of 9.30am to 4.30pm Mondays to Thursdays, with those who choose to switch from a five-day week to a four-day week seeing their daily hours lengthened from 7.5 hours to 8.5 hours. – The Times

The administrator of NMC Health, the former FTSE 100 private hospitals company embroiled in a “massive” fraud scandal, has generated more than £70 million in fees. Alvarez & Marsal has incurred fees of $69.4 million, or about £51 million, since it was appointed administrator of NMC Health’s group operating companies in the United Arab Emirates in September last year and £21.6 million since it was appointed administrator of the plc entity in the UK in April last year, latest filings show. – The Times