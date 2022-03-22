Tuesday newspaper round-up: Nuclear power, P&O Ferries, Apple

Boris Johnson has told nuclear industry bosses that the government wants the UK to get 25% of its electricity from nuclear power, in a move that would signal a significant shift in the country’s energy mix. Johnson on Monday met executives from major nuclear utilities and technology companies including the UK’s Rolls-Royce, France’s EDF, and the US’s Westinghouse and Bechtel to discuss ways of helping to speed up the development of new nuclear power stations. – Guardian

The Dubai-based owner of P&O Ferries is expected to benefit from at least £50m of UK taxpayer support as part of the government’s freeport programme, raising questions over its role in the scheme after the sacking of 800 workers. DP World, the Emirati logistics giant behind P&O, runs the UK’s second- and third-biggest shipping terminals at Southampton and London Gateway – locations among the first 12 freeports in the UK to be picked by the government last year as a flagship part of its levelling-up agenda. – Guardian

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) board member has been forced to quit after breaching conflict of interest rules by holding “a few thousand pounds” worth of shares in the owner of British Airways. Garry Copeland, a former British Airways director of engineering, has stepped down after being hired as a non-executive last September to help the CAA deliver on “its strategic safety objectives”. – Telegraph

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest motor dealers will be expected to explain why he rejected a £400 million takeover attempt by one of its largest shareholders when he delivers full-year results today. Shares in Pendragon jumped by more than 20 per cent yesterday after it emerged at the weekend that Hedin Group had tabled a 28p-a-share offer for the London-listed dealership weeks ago. – Telegraph