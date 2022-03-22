X

Tuesday newspaper round-up: Nuclear power, P&O Ferries, Apple

Max Black
March 22, 2022
in In the Press
Boris Johnson has told nuclear industry bosses that the government wants the UK to get 25% of its electricity from nuclear power, in a move that would signal a significant shift in the country’s energy mix. Johnson on Monday met executives from major nuclear utilities and technology companies including the UK’s Rolls-Royce, France’s EDF, and the US’s Westinghouse and Bechtel to discuss ways of helping to speed up the development of new nuclear power stations. – Guardian

The Dubai-based owner of P&O Ferries is expected to benefit from at least £50m of UK taxpayer support as part of the government’s freeport programme, raising questions over its role in the scheme after the sacking of 800 workers. DP World, the Emirati logistics giant behind P&O, runs the UK’s second- and third-biggest shipping terminals at Southampton and London Gateway – locations among the first 12 freeports in the UK to be picked by the government last year as a flagship part of its levelling-up agenda. – Guardian

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) board member has been forced to quit after breaching conflict of interest rules by holding “a few thousand pounds” worth of shares in the owner of British Airways. Garry Copeland, a former British Airways director of engineering, has stepped down after being hired as a non-executive last September to help the CAA deliver on “its strategic safety objectives”. – Telegraph

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest motor dealers will be expected to explain why he rejected a £400 million takeover attempt by one of its largest shareholders when he delivers full-year results today. Shares in Pendragon jumped by more than 20 per cent yesterday after it emerged at the weekend that Hedin Group had tabled a 28p-a-share offer for the London-listed dealership weeks ago. – Telegraph

  • Kirsty Greenwood
    March 17, 2022

    All of us at IFA Magazine were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Kirsty Greenwood. It was a shock to all her colleagues

  • Unusual tax year end planning tips from Curtis Banks
    March 18, 2022

    Curtis Banks, one of the UK’s leading independent self invested pension providers, has highlighted three unusual planning tips for advisers, in the run up to

  • What does ‘sustainable investing’ mean?
    March 16, 2022

    Some fund managers just undertake some basic ethical screening – perhaps screening out ‘sin’ industries such as tobacco – which may go far enough for

  • Bank rate decision: “Price of everything rising faster than an octogenarian on Viagra”
    March 16, 2022

    Tomorrow the Bank of England announces its latest bank rate decision. The expectation is for another quarter percent increase. But is it the right thing

  • How will no-fault divorce impact financial settlements?
    March 18, 2022

    By Amanda Phillips-Wylds, Managing Partner & Head of Thames Valley and Solicitor, Emily Beven at Stowe Family Law The introduction of no-fault divorce, due to

  • Arie Capital secures its second IPO within 6 months
    March 15, 2022

    Merger agreement with Endurance Acquisition Corp. results in SatixFy becoming a publicly listed company ARIE Capital Group, a leading integrated financial services group, is pleased

  • Bank of England rate decision: reaction from investment and mortgage experts
    March 17, 2022

    Although hardly a surprise move, today’s Bank of England rate decision and minutes of the MPC meeting show that the committee voted 8-1 to increase

  • Bank of England’s MPC announces hike in Base Rate to 0.75% in line with expectations
    March 17, 2022

    At midday today, the Bank of England (BoE) released the latest Monetary Policy summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting – MPC is

  • LPAs no longer require discretionary investment express provision
    March 17, 2022

    The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) has agreed to change its guidance so that Lasting Powers of Attorneys (LPAs) no longer require discretionary investment

  • Will looming CGT hikes diminish use of Jersey’s real estate structures?
    March 18, 2022

    By Trevor Norman, Director at VG Residential UK property asking prices are reported to have increased at their quickest pace since 2016 (The Business Times, 2022),

