Tuesday preview: German data, Man Group in the spotlight

The market spotlight on Tuesday will be on readings for monthly retail and unemployment in the euro area’s largest economy, Germany.

Also due out is a preliminary estimate from Eurostat on Eurozone consumer prices for February.

On home shores, mortgage lender Nationwide will release its house price index for February.

The annual rate of home price gains is expected to have cooled slightly, from January’s pace of 6.4% to 5.5% for last month.

Stateside, the sole reference for traders will be vehicle sales figures for February.

On the corporate side of things, UBS analyst Michael Werner expects Man Group will post a 17% drop in second half net revenues to 471m, driven by performance fees, although that will still mark a 16% jump half-on-half.

Net management fees were pegged at down by 3% on the half to $368m, alongside an increase in performance fees from $29m to $99m.

Against the comparable year ago period nevertheless, performance fees were expected to have dropped by over half.

For the second half, profits before tax were seen coming in at $142m or 2% below consensus with earnings per share seen at 8.2 cents and in line with consensus.

From the point of view of its assets under management, these were expected to hit $117.8bn as of year end, for a 4% increase quarter-on-quarter and flat year-on-year.

Net flows for the fourth quarter were estimated at $1.5bn (consensus: $1.6bn).

TUESDAY 2 MARCH

FINALS

Synectics, Uniphar, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, Apax Global Alpha Limited, XP Power Ltd. (DI), Fresnillo, Signature, Aviation, Flutter Entertainment, Intertek Group, Dalata Hotel Group, Rotork, Robert Walters, IWG, Devro

INTERIMS

Supermarket Income Reit, Renalytix Ai (Reg S), Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, Hotel Chocolat Group

Q2

Renalytix Ai (Reg S)

Q3

Ashtead Group

AGMs

JPMorgan Russian Securities, River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Redx Pharma

ANNUAL REPORT

Apax Global Alpha Limited

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited, Pembroke Vct B

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nationwide House Price Index (07:00)

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Retail Sales (GER) (07:00)

Unemployment Rate (GER) (08:55)

Auto Sales (US) (20:30)