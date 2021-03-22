X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tuesday preview: UK employment, Elementis in the spotlight

by
March 22, 2021
in Ones to watch
Share this story
Share this story

The market spotlight on Tuesday will be on the UK jobs market.

Data due out from the Office for National Statistics at 0700 GMT is expected to reveal a one tenth of a percentage point rise in the country’s rate of unemployment for over the three months to January to 5.2%.

Ahead of the report, economists at Barclays Research said increased furlough numbers appeared to suggest that companies were drawing on the scheme, instead of letting staff go.

Average weekly earnings were also seen higher, both at the headline and core level, with the year-on-year rate of increase in the former expected to strengthen from 4.7% to 5.0%.

Nevertheless, Barclays cautioned clients that “compositional effects may still distort the headline numbers.”

Stateside meanwhile, a reading on new home sales in February was scheduled for release at 1330 GMT, followed by a reading on the US’s current account balance for the second quarter.

Across the Channel on the other hand, it was expected to be a lacklustre day in terms of economic data.

The only reports due out were concerning Dutch consumer confidence for March and Italian industrial orders in January.

For Elementis’s second half results, UBS analyst Andrew Stott has penciled-in earnings before interest and taxes of $42m (consensus: $41m).

Net debt at year-end for the personal care and speciality chemicals business outfit was pegged to come in at $412m, against the company’s own guidance for “under $415m”.

According to the analyst, the scale of demand weakness during the second half in Elementis’s Cosmetics business would be of special interest.

The recovery underway thus far in 2021 in its Coatings and Talc businesses would also be of interest, he said.

No second half dividend was likely however, Stott added.

Looking out to 2015, the analyst consensus was for EBIT of only $99.5m, versus UBS’s own projection for $113m.

“The stock has performed well since extreme lows in 2020 but the possibility of ongoing balance sheet deleveraging and future margin recovery across the portfolio keeps us Buy-rated.”

Tuesday 23 March

INTERIMS

Essensys , MJ Hudson Group NPV, YouGov

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

BHP Group

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Current Account (US) (12:30)

New Homes Sales (US) (14:00)

FINALS

Alliance Pharma, Arrow Global Group, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, DP Eurasia N.V. (DI) , Elementis, Energean , Ergomed , Etalon Group GDR (Reg S), H&T Group, Henry Boot, Judges Scientific, LongBoat Energy (Reg S), Loopup Group , Luceco , M. P. Evans Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) , Old Mutual Limited NPV (DI), Personal Group Holdings, The Pebble Group, Zotefoams

EGMS

UK Mortgages Limited

AGMS

Bankmuscat (S.A.O.G) GDR (Reg S), Blackrock North American Income Trust , Crest Nicholson Holdings, Standard Life Private Equity Trust, Wynnstay Group

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Claimant Count Rate (07:00)

Unemployment Rate (07:00)

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Driver Group

Today’s Most Read

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

  • Should we prepare for rising inflation? M&G’s Jim Leaviss shares his thinking
    March 19, 2021

    Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G Investments, outlines his thinking on the prospects for inflation and why he is becoming open to

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • Nikhil Rathi “Why diversity and inclusion are regulatory issues” full speech
    March 17, 2021

    Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, spoke at the Women in Finance Charter Annual Review Launch today, March 17th. In his speech, he argues

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine