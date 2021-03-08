Tuesday preview: US fiscal stimulus vote, Standard Life Aberdeen in the spotlight

Investors’ attention on Tuesday will be firmly on a vote in the US House of Representatives on the Biden administration’s $1.9trn fiscal stimulus package, which has already been approved in the Senate.

The economic calendar Stateside will otherwise be quite light, with only the National Federation of Independent Bussineses’s for the month of February set for release.

Across the Channel meanwhile, the spotlight will be on German foreign trade numbers for January and a reading on euro area employment covering the fourth quarter.

No major economic releases are scheduled in the UK.

Aggregate financing data out of China is due to be published between 9-15 March.

A barrage of Japanese economic indicators are also expected, including a reading on household spending in January and for money supply growth in February.

For Standard Life Aberdeen’s second half, UBS’s Michael Werner has penciled-in a 13% year-on-year drop in revenues to reach £706m as falling assets under management drag on management fees and compress margins.

Total assets under management were seen retreating to £515bn.

In turn, Werner estimated those drivers would see adjusted operating profit fall 40% to £85m, although he was 16% below consensus.

Earnings per share meanwhile were pegged to come in at 6.7p for the backhalf of 2020.

However, the analyst was anticipating a full-year dividend per share of 21.6p, versus the consensus on 16.5p.

“As this will be the first set of results presented by the new CEO (Stephen Bird), we would expect the focus to be on 1) changes to the firm’s distribution strategy, 2) any discussion with how SLA plans to allocate its £1.7bn of excess capital.”

Tuesday 09 March

INTERIMS

Abingdon Health , DFS Furniture, eEnergy Group, Orchard Funding Group

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Balance of Trade (GER) (07:00)

Current Account (GER) (07:00)

Gross Domestic Product (EU) (10:00)

Q4

Vaalco Energy, Inc (DI)

FINALS

Arix Bioscience , Cairn Energy, Capital & Counties Properties , Capital & Regional, Foresight Solar Fund Limited, Forterra, Gamesys Group, Gresham Technologies, Headlam Group, IWG , LSL Property Services, Marshall Motor Holdings, Midwich Group, RPS Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, TP Icap Group , Ultra Electronics Holdings, Vaalco Energy, Inc (DI)

ANNUAL REPORT

Arix Bioscience

AGMS

CareTech Holding, Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS

Braemar Shipping Services

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Retail Sales (00:01)

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust