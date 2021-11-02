Two new Directors appointed to CISI Board

The CISI membership has elected Amyr Rocha Lima CFPTM Chartered FCSI and Peter Moores, Chartered FCSI to its Board of Directors.

The CISI Board of Directors, comprising non-executive directors who are typically employed in senior positions in financial services sector firms, meets five times a year.

The directors are also CISI Trustees and elected either for a term of three years by membership ballot at the AGM or appointed by the Board.

Amyr Rocha Lima CFPTM Chartered FCSI

Amyr (pictured) holds both the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Chartered Financial Planner designations. He specialises in helping successful business owners and senior professionals with their retirement planning.

He is a partner at Holland Hahn & Wills LLP, a financial planning and wealth management firm based in Kingston upon Thames. Amyr is a frequent commentator on financial planning and wealth management matters for both national and specialist media.

Amyr is also chair of the CISI Financial Planning Forum, working with over 7,800 members to champion the financial planning profession in the UK. Originally from Brazil, Amyr has lived around the globe, spending his childhood in Australia and completing his education in the USA and the UK, where he graduated from Bayes Business School (City, University of London). His summers were spent on his family’s farm in Brazil, where he helped with raising cattle and horses, and setting up an apiary. Amyr and his wife, Patricia, have two young children. Outside of the office, Amyr enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He is a keen traveller, has a passion for world cinema and can often be found in one of London’s eclectic array of restaurants.

Peter Moores, Chartered FCSI

Peter is chief executive officer at Raymond James, responsible for overseeing all its businesses in the UK, including wealth management, capital markets and corporate finance. Peter started his career with Chase Manhattan Bank in New York where he completed both the Associate Development Programme and the Financial Analyst Programme. He spent ten years working at Chase Manhattan in New York, Frankfurt and London initially as a relationship manager for Chase International Institutional and then in Chase Asset Management & Mutual Funds as vice president, regional sales director, for Europe.

Peter then joined DAB bank, in Munich, Germany as head of group development and was seconded to DAB’s UK subsidiary, SELFtrade UK, as managing director and senior country officer. He then joined Raymond James Investment Services in December 2004 as managing director and became CEO in February 2005.

Peter was appointed as Raymond James country manager for the UK in July 2013, at which point he assumed responsibility for its capital markets businesses in addition to wealth management, and subsequently the Corporate Finance business when it opened in the UK in September 2017. Peter chairs the Raymond James TCF Committee. In addition, he is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, Chair of its Membership Committee.

Peter is a member of the Institute of Directors and a mentor to start-up businesses in London Business School’s Summer Entrepreneurship Programme. He read Business Studies at Trinity College, Dublin – the city where he was born – and was conferred with both a B.B.S (Hons) and an M.A. degree. Peter has also completed executive education programmes at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and the London Business School. For five years in a row, 2017 to 2021, Peter has been named one of the PAM 50 Most Influential. He is also an ambassador for Co-operation Ireland’s Youth Leadership Programme, which seeks to help encourage young people from challenging backgrounds into leadership positions in their community, through leadership development training.

Michael Cole Fontayn MCSI, CISI Chairman said: “We are delighted to welcome Amyr and Peter to the CISI Board and we look forward to their support and guidance as we continue to grow our global membership and professional qualifications.”