The FT gets a scoop today, as it reveals the UK is abandoning hopes for a trade deal with the US by the end of the year. Meanwhile DB pension transfer activity slumps and it puzzles experts.

First, read Jim Pickard and Laura Hughes’s scoop here.

That post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and US? Not happening this year. Scoop from @PickardJE and @Laura_K_Hughes https://t.co/a1g3yKDuJC — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) July 22, 2020

Check out the Times’ daily briefing data revival, fascinating thread.

On @timesradio now Next Slide Please 📈📉📊 A month after the Downing Street coronavirus press briefings ended, we recreate our own live on Times Radio.@TomCalver2 from @thetimes data team has updated the charts and is talking us through them pic.twitter.com/5dDrvHR0KR — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) July 22, 2020

These are the biggest FinTech winners of Q2 this year.

Venture capitalists including Jillian Williams (@Jillwillnyc) at @anthemis, Jay Reinneman at @PropelVC and @TilmanEhrbeck at @FlourishVC weigh in on which fintechs will thrive and which will struggle in the second half of 2020 https://t.co/pjRkA3gesc — Penny Crosman (@pennycrosman) July 21, 2020

Holly Mackay gives an honest appraisal of her experience as a small business owner navigating the COVID crisis.

Hopefully an empathetic 'warts n'all' view of the last 3 months of lockdown as a small business owner. No glossy-perfect-shiny-teeth-Macbook-toting-Shoreditch-Business-Botox-BS here… I liked writing this thanks @Citywire @NewModelAdviser https://t.co/QTK8AUW4Xw pic.twitter.com/Tv73f5R3fs — Holly Mackay (@HollyAMackay) July 21, 2020

Experts ‘puzzled’ by activity slump in defined benefit pension transfer activity.

‘Significant’ DB transfer slump puzzles experts https://t.co/yFnW8PGo2A — Michael Klimes (@MikeKlimes_MM) July 22, 2020

The Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence is holding a webinar tomorrow, check it out!

Looking forward to our Covid-19 Economic Measurement Webinar tomorrow with @nesta_uk's @JMateosGarcia. We've had lots of registrations – if you're yet to register don't miss out! https://t.co/ft7zWwCgoM — ESCoE (@ESCoEorg) July 22, 2020

