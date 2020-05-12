peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Out of any economic crisis there are winners and losers. The UK aviation industry has suffered monumental problems in the face of global lockdown. However Paypal seems to be thriving. Amidst al ofl this IFA Magazine continues to reveal HSBC are failing small businesses.

Last week IFA Magazine struck a chord with out article on HSBC Bounce Back Loans. The problems we highlighted still go unfixed.

Spoken to same nine sole traders as last week regarding #hsbc #bouncebackloan . All report they have STILL heard absolutely NOTHING @Peter_IFAMAG @RishiSunak https://t.co/q4ljY18LAz — Surfin Dead (@surfindead91) May 11, 2020

Paypal seems to be one of the biggest winners out of the Coronavirus Crisis, raising $4 Billion in debt deal.

Amidst confusion and concern Ryaniar selll ‘millions’ of seats regardless.

Ryanair: “Don’t stay at home. Go on holiday. But don’t queue for the loo.”

Despite a tangle of government restrictions and confusion over UK quarantine rules, the airline is selling millions of seats for the summer.https://t.co/8Mi8S1QYbW — @simoncalder (@SimonCalder) May 12, 2020

Easy Jet founder is offering a £5 million reward for information about plane order scrapping.

He's "willing to offer a reward in cash out of his own money to any whistleblower who provides useful information"… EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou is offering £5m for tips leading to it scrapping an order for 100+ new Airbus planes https://t.co/shyx1skElF#aviation — Telegraph Business (@telebusiness) May 12, 2020

