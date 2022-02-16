X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK average house prices up 10.8% in 2021 – ONS

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
February 16, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
board join hire
Share this story

The average UK house price increased by 10.8% in the year to December, putting further pressure on buyers as interest rates and taxes rise.

According to the latest UK house price index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), house prices climbed rose £27,000 to £275,000 in December. Price increased 0.8% from November.

The news comes as inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.5%. Consumers are bracing for a manifesto-busting increase in income taxes in April and eye-watering 54% increase in household energy bills.

The ONS said the average house price across the whole of the UK, as well as in England and Wales, reached record levels in December, with Welsh prices up 13.0% year on year to an average record level of £205,000. Scotland recorded an 11.2% increase.

English property values were up by 10.7%, with the average house price at a record high of £293,000 in December.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, said many first-time buyers were disillusioned by the constant struggle to get onto the property ladder.

“Runaway price rises mean property values are through the ceiling of what many buyers can afford to pay. Add to that surging inflation, which has climbed to a 30-year high and outstrips wage growth, the spectre of higher interest rates to combat it and the cost-of-living squeeze, home ownership will remain a pipe dream for many. And they can’t rely on the Bank of Mum and Dad, which might need extra cash to shore up its financial position amid the escalating cost of living crisis.

“The stock of available homes remains significantly lower than demand for property and continues to drive up prices, forcing many to think twice about moving home. This mismatch is likely to underpin the housing market in the coming months.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “Right now, there’s a floor under prices, because of the shortage of properties for sale, after a year and a half of buyer numbers rising and seller numbers falling.

“However, early indications from RICS are that the new year encouraged more sellers into the market, which should make life easier for buyers, but could weaken price rises.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine