X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK borrowing exceeds forecasts as interest costs rise

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
November 19, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The UK government borrowed more than expected in October as increased interest payments outweighed higher tax receipts, official figures showed.
Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £18.8bn – the second-highest October reading on record. Borrowing was £0.2bn less than October 2020’s record and £7.2bn more than a year earlier.

Total public sector borrowing was £18bn – higher than the £17.6bn average analyst forecast.

Central government receipts were £65.bn, a £3.8bn increase from October 2020. Tax revenue increased by £2.6bn to £44.2bn. Spending rose by £1.5bn to £78bn as interest payments on government debt increased by £3.8bn to £5.6bn.

Interest payments rose because rates on index-linked gilts increased in line with inflation, which is at a decade high of 4.2%.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “The softer-than-expected performance reflected both slower growth in tax receipts and a rise in government spending. The latter was partly a function of higher debt servicing costs, caused by higher inflation.”

Beck said despite the higher than expected borrowing Chancellor Rishi Sunak would probably have more leeway against his fiscal rules because the Officer for Budget Responsibility’s medium-term forecasts are on the gloomy side.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine