X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK Budget: UK economy to grow by 4% this year – OBR

by
March 3, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Britain’s economy was expected to grow by 4% this year as it emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.
Citing forecasts from the Office for Budgetary Responsibility, Sunak said the economy would grow by 7.3% in 2022, then 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% in the following years. The economy contracted by 10% last year, it’s worst performance on record.

“The OBR now expects a return to pre-Covid levels by the middle of next year, six months earlier than first thought,” Sunak said as he delivered his Budget speech to parliament. He added that the OBR expected a “swifter and more sustained recovery” than they were expecting in November.

However, by 20205, the OBR still expected the economy to be 3% smaller than it would have been, Sunak warned.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine