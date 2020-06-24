peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Many UK businesses are now set to reopen on July 4th. While the nation prepares to get back to business the UK’s economic picture is not so rosy. Stories from Twitter today demonstrate how much the Cornoravirus pandemic has changed businesses during lockdown.

Firstly, this fascinating interview with Airbnb founder discusses how the compnay hopes to navigate the future, with a near none-existent travel industry.

“We spent 12 years building Airbnb's business and lost almost all of it in the matter of 4-6 weeks," says Airbnb CEO @BChesky. “Travel as we knew it is over. It doesn't mean travel is over, just the travel we knew is over, and it's never coming back." pic.twitter.com/xrbyp6t1M9 — Riley de León (@RileyCNBC) June 22, 2020

James Hurley highlights the story of Growth Street, a small business with three months’ notice to settle their loans.

Hardly ideal for small business borrowers of Growth Street in the middle of a crisis: The peer-to-peer platform is closing down so small business owners have been given three months' notice to settle their loans. https://t.co/8qr9yftsx5 — James Hurley (@jameshurley) June 23, 2020

William Hill landlords will pay no quarterly or monthly rents tomorrow.

Going to be a painful quarter day tomorrow for William Hill landlords. Will pay no quarterly or monthly rents tomorrow (although it did make payments in March while stores were closed for three months). Working with CBRE to agree terms. pic.twitter.com/6O80COzVug — Sabah Meddings (@sabahmeddings) June 23, 2020

The FRC launches investigation into the auditors of collapsed investment company London Capital & Finance.

The FRC has launched an investigation into the auditors of collapsed investment firm London Capital & Finance, including PwC and EY. LCF went into administration in 2019, leaving 11,600 investors facing losses of up to £237m…@Simon_Foy has more here: https://t.co/PooIOZmaYL pic.twitter.com/Te8DqhwcuZ — Telegraph Business (@telebusiness) June 24, 2020

Finally this interesting article argues the FTSE is still haunted by Brexit, great read!

Four years after the referendum, Brexit still haunts UK stocks — FTSE 100 remains a stand-out laggard among major indexes and UK equities’ value appeal has failed to attract investorshttps://t.co/CCqTPbY05u — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) June 24, 2020

