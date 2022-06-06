X

UK Conservative MPs to hold no confidence vote on Johnson

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
June 6, 2022
in Political News
Conservative MPs are to hold a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson later today, party officials said.

The vote will take place this evening, between 6pm and 8pm, said MP Graham Brady, who chairs the Conservative Party’s obscure 1922 committee, which consists of all backbench lawmakers.

Johnson has come under increasing pressure after breaking Covid rules on gatherings and became the first prime minister to be found guilty of an offence while in office when he received a fine for illegally attending a party during pandemic restrictions.

Brady said he told Johnson yesterday that the 15% threshold had been reached when at least 54 MPs submitted letters of no confidence in the PM.

