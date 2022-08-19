X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

UK consumer confidence falls to record low in August – GfK

By Michele Maatouk
Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
August 19, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
sheep
Share this story

UK consumer confidence fell to a fresh record low in August amid surging inflation, according to a survey released on Friday.
GfK’s consumer sentiment index dipped three points from July to -44.0 – the lowest level since records began in 1974.

The index for people’s personal financial situation over the last 12 months declined to -25 in August from -23 the month before, while the same gauge but for the next 12 months fell to -31 from -36.

The index for the general economic situation over the last year dipped to -68 from -66, while the index for the same situation over the next 12 months deteriorated to -60 from -57.

The major purchase index printed at -38 in August, from -34 in July.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “All measures fell, reflecting acute concerns as the cost-of-living soars. A sense of exasperation about the UK’s economy is the biggest driver of these findings. Our sub-measure on the general economy over the past year has decreased month-on-month since December 2021 – that’s eight months in a row. A similar consistent sharp decline since December 2021 is evident in how consumers see the economy a year ahead and this month’s score of -60 sets a new record.

“These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people. With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming. Just making ends meet has become a nightmare and the crisis of confidence will only worsen with the darkening days of autumn and the colder months of winter.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine