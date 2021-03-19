X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK consumer confidence rises as end to lockdown beckons – GfK

by
March 19, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK consumer confidence rose in March as the vaccine roll-out and the government’s plan to end lockdown raised spirits, a survey showed.
GfK’s consumer confidence index improved by 7 points to -16 in March as households’ view of their future finances rose to a three-year high and all measures gained. The overall index score has risen in the first three months of 2021.

Consumers’ view of their own finances over the next 12 months rose to 10 from 4 and their view of the previous 12 months increased to -2 from -8.

After the worst downturn for at least 300 years, consumers’ view of the economy over the past 12 months rose 4 points but remained deeply gloomy at -60. But the outlook for the next 12 months improved to -17 from -30. As a result, households’ likelihood to make a major purchase gained eight points to -11.

The figures were compiled as the Covid-19 vaccine programme continued at a steady pace and after the government set out tentative plans to reopen the economy in full during June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget also delayed tax increases on consumption, provided further backing for the housing market and extended support measures for businesses and jobs.

Joe Staton, GfK’s client strategy director, said: “Spring is in the air on the back of well-received budget announcements, the successful vaccine roll-out and roadmaps in place for ending lockdown. All measures jumped in March with the overall index score up a robust 7 points. This marks an improvement each month into 2021.

“If this improved mood translates into spending, it might help reverse some of the economic damage the UK has suffered. It’s highly likely this upward trajectory on all measures will build over the next six months and beyond.”

GfK interviewed 2,000 people between 1 March and 12 March.

Today’s Most Read

  • What’s the biggest threat to people drawing down their pension appropriately?
    March 12, 2021

    Research from Vitality finds individuals underestimating their own life expectancy to be the biggest threat on the horizon to drawing down a pension appropriately New

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Train’s on track: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust February commentary
    March 12, 2021

    In February Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Net Asset Value fell 1.6% while the FTSE All-Share rose 2%, but Nick Train, Finsbury’s portfolio manager, tells

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • More than half of UK adults seeking financial advice
    March 15, 2021

    Prudential UK’s Family Wealth Unlocked survey finds 53% of UK adults seeking financial advice because of the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The research also

  • Deepbridge raises £1m in its latest SEIS funding round
    March 15, 2021

    Deepbridge’s Life Science Fund sees subscriptions rise 40% over the last 6 months, compared with the same time period in the previous year. Dr Savvas

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • The questions you need to ask your EIS fund manager
    March 12, 2021

    Ever wonder what some EIS fund Managers aren’t telling you? GBI Magazine spoke to James D’Mello from the SidebySide Partnership to find out. Alex Sullivan,

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine