The UK Creative Content EIS Fund has invested in Maven Screen Media, a leading media and entertainment development and production company, founded by experienced producers Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler (pictured above), it was announced today.

The founders have established track records for producing award-winning, commercially successful films with worldwide reach and top-tier talent attached. Their productions have launched and received prizes at Cannes, Sundance, and TIFF Film Festivals as well as Oscar®, Golden Globe, BAFTA, British Independent Film, and London Critics Circle Awards.

Celine Rattray has produced over 40 films, including four-time Oscar®-nominated and Golden Globe-winner THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, BLACK NATIVITY and AMERICAN HONEY after holding key roles in media and entertainment at HBO and McKinsey. Trudie Styler has produced, directed, and acted in numerous television shows and films, producing such landmark titles as LOCK, STOCK AND TWO SMOKING BARRELS, SNATCH, MOON, for which she received a BAFTA nomination, AMERICAN HONEY and THE KINDERGARTEN TEACHER, both with Rattray.

Expansion

Investment from the UK Creative Content EIS Fund will support the company’s multi-platform strategy: to maintain a strong film slate and expand into television and digital content (exploiting the explosion in the market for short-form digital content.)

Rattray and Styler have a proven reputation for developing, producing and managing high-quality, cost-efficient content with a focus on innovative storytelling.

The Maven team will also include EVP Film, Jenny Halper and EVP Operations and Production, Nic Marshall.

