UK economic growth slows more than expected in May

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
July 9, 2021
in Economic News
UK economic growth slowed more than expected in May, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics.
Economic growth slowed to 0.8% from a revised 2% in April, coming in well below expectations for 1.5% growth. April’s figure was revised down from 2.3%.

That leaves growth 3.1% below where it was in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The services sector was the biggest contributor, with growth of 0.9%, after indoor hospitality was allowed to reopen in May. Accommodation and food service activities grew by 37.1%.

The production sector saw growth of 0.8% in May, mainly because of adverse weather conditions boosting output in electricity, gas and air supply. Meanwhile, the construction sector contracted for the second month in a row, by 0.8%, but remains 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level.

The manufacturing of transport equipment fell by 16.5%, suffering its largest drop since April 2020 as microchip shortages disrupted car production.

ONS deputy national statistician for Economic Statistics Jonathan Athow said: “The economy grew for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace than seen recently, but remains around 3% below its pre-pandemic peak.

“Pubs and restaurants, who were again able to welcome indoor guests, were responsible for the vast majority of the growth seen in May. Hotels also saw a marked recovery as restrictions lifted.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “May’s weaker-than-expected increase in GDP underlines that the recovery to its pre-Covid levels will be drawn out.”

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “The muted increase in GDP in May is especially disappointing at a time when some more timely indicators suggest that the economic recovery lost a bit more verve in June. This may mean that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the delay to the final easing in Covid-19 restrictions is hampering the recovery.

“Of course, the pace of the recovery was always going to slow as the economy climbed back towards its pre-crisis level. But we hadn’t expected it to slow so much so soon. As such, whereas we previously thought that GDP would return to its pre-crisis peak in August, October now looks a better bet.”

