X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK exporters report fall in Q1 sales after Brexit/Covid hit – BCC

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
April 12, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK exporters have reported lower sales in the first quarter, blaming the double impact of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, according to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
A survey by the BCC found that two out of five firms which export goods have seen sales fall, with caterers, retailers and wholesalers particularly hit.

Advance bookings and export orders showed no signs of improvement, indicating that recovery is “distant”, the BCC said after surveying more than 2,900 exporters for the first quarter of the year.

The number of firms reporting fewer export sales increased to 41% from 38% in the previous quarter, while those saying exports have increased fell 2% to 20%.

“Given that export sales are at some of the lowest levels ever recorded in the history of our data, the fact that situation is continuing to deteriorate is concerning,” said BCC co-executive director Hannah Essex.

“These new figures show that UK exporters are currently facing a range of issues that go beyond just those that have been created by the pandemic.

“The message is loud and clear that the difficulties exporters are facing are not just ‘teething problems’, they are structural issues that, if they continue to go unaddressed, could lead to long-term, potentially irreversible weakness in the UK export sector.”

Essex called said the UK and EU should “get back around the table and produce solutions that reduce trade barriers and give exporters a fighting chance”.

Companies reported issues with shipping delays, increased cost of transporting goods and extensive paperwork requirements.

This Week’s Most Read

  • AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021
    April 7, 2021

      UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 
    April 9, 2021

      Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA. The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA,

  • Aviva Investors delivers on active ESG engagement commitment
    April 7, 2021

    Aviva Investors voted on 72,025 resolutions at 6,457 shareholder meetings – voting against 24% of management proposals, including 43% of pay-specific resolutions Aviva Investors undertook

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

  • Investment Pathway 1 is runaway most popular choice for drawdown customers according to ii
    April 7, 2021

    One of the FCA’s four ‘Investment Pathways’ options to help drawdown customers invest their pension is emerging as a clear winner, according to interactive investor,

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine