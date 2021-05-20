X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK factory output rebounds but price pressures intensify – CBI

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
May 20, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK factory output showed its first material growth in almost two years as the economy recovered but supply shortages and cost pressures pointed towards future price increases, a CBI survey showed.
Output volumes rose at the fastest pace since December 2018 in the three months to May, recording a score of +18 compared with +3 a month earlier, the CBI said. Output rose in 12 out of 17 categories, led by chemicals, electronic engineering and metal products. Manufacturers expect output to accelerate in the next three months.

Order books improved to their strongest since December 2017 and were “above normal” for the first time since February 2019, the business lobby’s survey of 272 manufacturers showed.

Stocks of finished goods fell to the lowest position since July 2017 and manufacturers also faced rising costs. These trends led factory managers to expect their prices to increase rapidly over the next three months, adding to concerns about rising inflation.

Anna Leach, the CBI’s deputy chief economist, said: “Manufacturing activity rebounded this month, with strong improvements seen across total order books and output volumes. But firms are still feeling the chill as supply shortages fuel cost pressures, reflected in expectations for strong output price inflation in the coming quarter.”

Leach said the government’s reopening roadmap was increasing confidence but that manufacturers needed clarity on social distancing and workplace testing. She said this would also help ease supply chain, cost and pricing pressures.

This Week’s Most Read

  • The perfect EIS portfolio company? Introducing Nova Pangaea
    May 17, 2021

    Very simply, Nova Pangaea is a cleantech business that has created a revolutionary process to convert woody and agricultural plant residues into sustainable biocarbons, biopolymers,

  • #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek – why improving culture supports employee wellbeing  
    May 14, 2021

      The world has changed suggests Olivia Fahy, Head of Culture at TCC, as she comments as part of our mini-campaign on this year’s UK

  • Clients who could benefit from Business Property Relief
    May 14, 2021

    For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors. Go to octopusinvestments.com/estate-planning-show/ In a survey of over 700 advisers we

  • Should we fear an inflation shock?
    May 13, 2021

    The bond market spooked investors once more, with rising yields on inflation fears the main focus of attention in February. The M&G multi asset team

  • Standard Life Aberdeen appoints Caroline Connellan as CEO of Personal Wealth
    May 17, 2021

    Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) announces the appointment of Caroline Connellan as Chief Executive Officer of Personal Wealth. Caroline will report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO

  • Rising Eurozone inflation not a long-term threat: Aegon Asset Management’s Hermanns
    May 18, 2021

    Despite recent rises in the consumer price index, the eurozone economy has too much slack for inflation to structurally move above the ECB’s target of

  • Risk Management main driver of ESG among UK insurers
    May 17, 2021

    According to recent European insurance research commissioned by Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), 87% of UK insurers believe that risk management is the main driver of

  • The Openwork partnership launches its first ever TV campaign
    May 17, 2021

    The Openwork Partnership launch its first TV advertising campaign as part of its new growth strategy, highlighting its new tagline, “For us, financial advice is

  • Join M&G Investments at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar
    May 14, 2021

    Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking. The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact

  • PIMCO: Positioning Portfolios for a Variety of Inflation Scenarios
    May 18, 2021

    Written by Steve Rodosky & Lorenzo Pagani, Portfolio Managers at PIMCO The near-term outlook for inflation continues to suggest a temporary spike, reflecting an adjustment

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine