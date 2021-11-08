UK footfall declines 9.3% in week ended 6 November

Retail experts Springboard revealed on Monday that footfall across UK retail destinations declined 9.3% week-on-week in the seven days ended 6 November.

Springboard said the greatest drops were in high streets, down 10.9%, and shopping centres, 11.6% lower, versus a drop of only 3.1% in retail parks.

Following the October half-term break, locations most attractive to tourists saw the greatest drops in footfall, with footfall slumping 20.7% in coastal towns, 15.1% in historic towns and 16.6% in regional cities.

Springboard highlighted that the drop back in footfall last week also meant that the gap between 2021 and 2019 levels had widened once again, to -13.4% versus -10.9% in the week before.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s insights director, said: “Footfall in UK retail destinations fell back sharply last week, eliminating virtually all the uplift gained in the week before last during the school October half term break.

“However, it is important to appreciate that this was an expected result, as footfall has dropped in the week post the October half-term break in every year since Springboard starting publishing footfall benchmarks in 2009.”