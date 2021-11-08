X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK footfall declines 9.3% in week ended 6 November

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
November 8, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Retail experts Springboard revealed on Monday that footfall across UK retail destinations declined 9.3% week-on-week in the seven days ended 6 November.
Springboard said the greatest drops were in high streets, down 10.9%, and shopping centres, 11.6% lower, versus a drop of only 3.1% in retail parks.

Following the October half-term break, locations most attractive to tourists saw the greatest drops in footfall, with footfall slumping 20.7% in coastal towns, 15.1% in historic towns and 16.6% in regional cities.

Springboard highlighted that the drop back in footfall last week also meant that the gap between 2021 and 2019 levels had widened once again, to -13.4% versus -10.9% in the week before.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s insights director, said: “Footfall in UK retail destinations fell back sharply last week, eliminating virtually all the uplift gained in the week before last during the school October half term break.

“However, it is important to appreciate that this was an expected result, as footfall has dropped in the week post the October half-term break in every year since Springboard starting publishing footfall benchmarks in 2009.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine