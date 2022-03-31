X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK GDP grows more than initially estimated in Q4

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
March 31, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The UK economy grew at a faster pace than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics.
GDP rose by 1.3% compared to the previous quarter, up from an initial estimate of 1% growth and from revised 0.9% growth in the third quarter. That left the economy just 0.1% below where it was before the pandemic.

The largest contributors to the increase were human health and social work activities, driven by increased GP visits at the start of the quarter, and a large jump in Covid testing and tracing activities, as well as the extension of the vaccination programme.

Annual GDP growth was revised a touch for both 2020 and 2021. It is now estimated to have increased by 7.4% in 2021 versus 7.5% previously, following a revised 9.3% decline in 2020, versus 9.4% previously.

Meanwhile, consumer spending growth was revised down to 0.5% quarter-on-quarter from 1.2%.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the upward revision to GDP growth in Q4 may not be as encouraging as it looks as a lot of it appears to be due to inventories while consumer spending was revised down.

“The latter suggests the squeeze on real incomes is starting to bite, although the fall in the saving rate is providing a cushion,” he said.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine