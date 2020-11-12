@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

SoftBank’s Northstar profits and loss deeply in the red. New ONS data on UK GDP suggests the UK economy had five months of continuous growth up until October. Shaun Richards’ analysis of the same data paints a less rosy picture.

Firstly, 22% of global carbon emissions is getting taxed, a remarkable increase since 2004.

In 2004 a carbon price was paid on much less than 1% of emissions. By now 78 different jurisdictions have implemented a carbon price and in 2021 a price will be paid on 22% of the world’s carbon emissions. [https://t.co/1Vy2fhvObG] pic.twitter.com/VI29ce5KwP — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) November 12, 2020

SoftBank’s Northstar profits and loss deeply in the red following ‘NASDAQ whale’ debacle.

Back in September, team FT unmasked SoftBank as the “Nasdaq whale” aggressively buying options on US tech stocks. Now, Masa Son’s internal hedge fund has a name — SB Northstar — and its P&L is deeply in the red.@KanaInagaki and I break it down here 👇🏻https://t.co/av9r8iVacx — Robert Smith (@BondHack) November 12, 2020

Jonathan Athow, chief statistician of the ONS, shares latest GDP data.

THREAD: Today’s @ONS statistics showed the economy grew by 1.1% in September, and has now recovered a large part of the loss in economic output suffered early on in the pandemic. This is now the 5th month of consecutive growth. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/6uRAjbA9wp — Jonathan Athow (@jathers_ONS) November 12, 2020

The Telegraph reports GDP is back to 2014 levels.

• LIVE: UK third-quarter GDP growth disappoints despite record 15.5% rebound 👇

• Sept GDP up just 1.1% month-on-month

• Month's rise puts output back at 2014 levels 👇 Follow our business live blog for the latest news, analysis and reaction https://t.co/oqwYClUJoD pic.twitter.com/aGQs48N75o — Telegraph Business (@telebusiness) November 12, 2020

However, Shaun Richards firmly disagrees with the rosy outlook. Ultimately saying in his blog post linked to in this thread, ‘the level of GDP in the UK is still 9.7% below where it was at the end of 2019.’

A thread on UK GDP and a serious problem with the government sector.

Some of you may recall how in the second quarter UK GDP was depressed by around 5% by the way health and education output was measured. This was done via the deflator which for this sector was +32.7% ( 1/3) — Shaun Richards (@notayesmansecon) November 12, 2020

