X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK government borrowing falls in April

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
May 24, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK government borrowing fell more than expected in April but remained above pre-Covid levels, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics.
Government borrowing fell by £5.6bn from the previous year to £18.6bn, coming in below analysts’ forecasts of £18.8bn and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast of £19.1bn.

Nevertheless, it remained above pre-Covid levels – up by £7.9bn compared to April 2019 – and was the fourth-highest April borrowing since monthly records began.

The ONS cut its estimate for borrowing in 2021/2022 by £7.2bn to £144.6bn.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics said the lower-than-expected public borrowing and the downward revisions to borrowing in 2021/22 “will only add to the pressure on the Chancellor to go big when finalising the imminent support package for households”.

“We think any support will be small and targeted rather than big and widespread,” he added.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine