X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK government borrowing falls in February

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
March 22, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Image of money
British Pound money bills of United Kingdom in Different value,Pound currency and finance.; Shutterstock ID 648867967
Share this story

UK government borrowing fell in February, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics.
The gap between spending and income came in at £13.1bn, down £2.4bn on the same month a year earlier, but marking the second-highest borrowing figure for February since records began in 1993. This was above expectations of £8.5bn and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast of £8.0bn.

Compared with February 2020, before the pandemic hit, borrowing was up £12.8bn.

The data showed that interest payment on government debt surged 52.7% from a year earlier to a record £8.2bn last month amid soaring inflation.

The figures also showed that borrowing is now £25.9bn lower than the OBR expected for the year so far, and less than half of what was recorded last year, at £138.4bn..

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, said: “While the Chancellor can take heart from a decreasing deficit as he prepares for Wednesday’s Spring Statement, recent geopolitical developments point to a tougher 2022-2023.

“Rising energy and commodity prices means inflation this year is on course to exceed the OBR’s forecast by a significant margin. By depressing real income growth, high inflation will weigh on economic activity and employment, negatively affecting tax receipts. It will also add further to the interest cost of inflation-linked gilts.

“Borrowing may also be lifted if the Chancellor responds to recent calls for more fiscal activism to alleviate cost of living pressures, such as cutting fuel duty or raising benefits. With so many moving parts, and uncertainty over how much of the recent strength in tax receipts will prove persistent, predicting the medium-term fiscal outlook is tricky. But we won’t have to wait long for more clarity.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Kirsty Greenwood
    March 17, 2022

    All of us at IFA Magazine were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Kirsty Greenwood. It was a shock to all her colleagues

  • Unusual tax year end planning tips from Curtis Banks
    March 18, 2022

    Curtis Banks, one of the UK’s leading independent self invested pension providers, has highlighted three unusual planning tips for advisers, in the run up to

  • What does ‘sustainable investing’ mean?
    March 16, 2022

    Some fund managers just undertake some basic ethical screening – perhaps screening out ‘sin’ industries such as tobacco – which may go far enough for

  • Bank rate decision: “Price of everything rising faster than an octogenarian on Viagra”
    March 16, 2022

    Tomorrow the Bank of England announces its latest bank rate decision. The expectation is for another quarter percent increase. But is it the right thing

  • How will no-fault divorce impact financial settlements?
    March 18, 2022

    By Amanda Phillips-Wylds, Managing Partner & Head of Thames Valley and Solicitor, Emily Beven at Stowe Family Law The introduction of no-fault divorce, due to

  • Arie Capital secures its second IPO within 6 months
    March 15, 2022

    Merger agreement with Endurance Acquisition Corp. results in SatixFy becoming a publicly listed company ARIE Capital Group, a leading integrated financial services group, is pleased

  • Bank of England rate decision: reaction from investment and mortgage experts
    March 17, 2022

    Although hardly a surprise move, today’s Bank of England rate decision and minutes of the MPC meeting show that the committee voted 8-1 to increase

  • Bank of England’s MPC announces hike in Base Rate to 0.75% in line with expectations
    March 17, 2022

    At midday today, the Bank of England (BoE) released the latest Monetary Policy summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting – MPC is

  • Will looming CGT hikes diminish use of Jersey’s real estate structures?
    March 18, 2022

    By Trevor Norman, Director at VG Residential UK property asking prices are reported to have increased at their quickest pace since 2016 (The Business Times, 2022),

  • LPAs no longer require discretionary investment express provision
    March 17, 2022

    The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) has agreed to change its guidance so that Lasting Powers of Attorneys (LPAs) no longer require discretionary investment

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine