The UK government will issue a record £275bn bonds this year. China moves from tenth to fifth position in a quarterly fund domicile ranking. A new Trade and Agriculture Commision recommends the next step in Brexit negotiations.

The UK government plans to raise £275bn through bond sales between April and August.

The UK government is planning to raise a record £275bn through bond sales between April and August. That's not even with any major recovery stimulus package. Let's see if Johnson is as 'Rooseveltian' as he says, and if Treasury will stomach it https://t.co/aMkrYlNPNW — Tom Belger (@tom_belger) June 29, 2020

Dr Efi Pylarinou shares article on China’s digital-currency.

Siobhan Riding writes, “China has leapfrogged the UK and France to become the world’s fifth-largest fund domicile.”

China overtakes UK to become world’s fifth-largest fund hub https://t.co/keHbwlfv5L — Finance News (@ftfinancenews) June 28, 2020

A new Trade and Agricultural Commission will recommend agricultural trade policy to the UK government. Check this thread out for Laura Kuenssberg’s analysis.

this is interesting – after seeming stand off btw Trade Dept and DEFRA over how to uphold food standards after Brexit – MPs involved in some of the conversations say Truss had previously vetoed this idea https://t.co/ECy0VcsJbg — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 29, 2020

The first iPhone was released 13 years ago today.

At Cervello we decided to produce a number of short #videos explaining a little about what we do as a #business. They’ll be short, hopefully sweet but will give you small bite sized #tips on what you need to do to #manage your #money more efficiently #moneytalks #personalfinance pic.twitter.com/v8BVKuIKy1 — Chris Daems (@ChrisDaems) June 29, 2020

