Business and Development

UK Government u-turns on Retained EU Law Bill – comment from RoSPA

by | May 10, 2023

In a major twist of events, it has just been announced that the Government has scrapped its plans to replace all remaining EU laws by the end of 2023.  The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has been at the fore of campaigning against the Retained EU Law Bill’s (REUL) process. Under the bill, thousands of laws were due to expire automatically at the end of the year unless they were specifically kept or replaced.
Commenting on today’s news, Errol Taylor, CEO at RoSPA, said: “Since its inception, the REUL Bill has been shrouded in confusion and mystery, and has left business owners and the public in limbo. We therefore welcome the Government’s announcement that it intends to make it clear which laws it intends to remove from the statue book.

“As the UK’s leading safety charity, the health and safety of the nation has always been and will always be our top priority, and it is down to working with other health and safety stakeholders and staying true to our mission that has helped catalyse this major change in Government tack.

“We intend to scrutinise the Government’s amendment carefully to ensure that no lifesaving legislation is repealed, and that any future changes are made only when due consultation and a proper parliamentary process has taken place.”

