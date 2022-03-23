X

UK govt raises NI contributions threshold

Max BlackbyMax Black
March 23, 2022
in Economic News
meeting people team chat business
The UK government on Wednesday lifted the national insurance (NI) threshold in an attempt to deflect criticisms from the upcoming manifesto-busting rise in NI contributions next month.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told parliament he was increasing the threshold by £3,000 this year, up from a planned rise of £300 and equalising the NI contributions threshold with the personal tax allowance of £12,570.

Sunak came under fire for insisting that the NI contributions increase, effectively a tax rise, would go ahead to fund plans for social care.

