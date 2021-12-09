X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK house prices hold steady as demand outstrips supply

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
December 9, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

House prices held steady in November, industry research showed on Thursday, as the number of people putting their homes on the market continued to ease.
According the latest Residential Market Survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the net balance of surveyors reporting that house prices have risen over the past three months remained unchanged in November at +71, a touch above consensus for +70.

The new buyer enquiries balance rose to +13 from +11 in October, with demand recovering from a slight dip in September, when stamp duty returned to its traditional threshold.

But only a small number of homes are being put up for sale, with the new instructions balance holding steady at -18. The average estate agent had just 37 homes on their books, RICS found.

It said: “The continuing drought in new listings was a significant factor holding back the market nationwide.”

Simon Rubinsohn, the body’s chief economist, added: “Unless this trend is reversed soon, transaction levels may flatline in 2022 with limited choice proving more significant that any shift in the interest rate environment for new buyers.”

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The current strong imbalance between demand and supply likely will not be maintained next year. Mortgage rates jumped in November in response to the recent increase in risk-free rates, and they have further to rise.

“Granted the link between changes in mortgage rates and hose prices is not always firm. The share of household income absorbed by mortgage payments can oscillate, and currently it is only slightly above the long-run average. But with household real disposable income set to fall in 2022, and consumer confidence currently subdued, we think house price growth will fail to maintain its recent momentum.”

Pantheon Macroeconomics is currently forecasting house prices will flatline in the first half of 2022 before rising slowly in the second half.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • 7IM partners with Door to strengthen regulatory and stewardship strategies
    December 2, 2021

    7IM today announces that it has partnered with Door, a company dedicated to improving due diligence processes, in a move that will assist the firm

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • The Fall and Rise of Structured Products
    December 3, 2021

    In this episode Ian Lowes, the founder of Structured Products Review, speaks about why the pre-packaged investment strategy is so misunderstood, and how so many

  • Square Mile Academy of funds report ratings round up for November
    December 3, 2021

    Five new ratings, including three Responsible ratings One rating upgraded One fund reintroduced to the Academy of Funds Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and

  • Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout
    December 3, 2021

    Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine