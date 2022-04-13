X

UK house prices rise 10.9% in February – ONS

Max BlackbyMax Black
April 13, 2022
in Economic News
UK house prices rose 10.9% in February year on year, higher than estimates, according to official data released on Wednesday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the average price was £27,000 higher than a year earlier as it reached a record £277,000. Prices rose 10.2% in January.

Analysts were looking for a February increase of 10.1%.

