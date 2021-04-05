UK launches mass testing as economy reopens

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday new mass Covid-19 testing programmes as society reopens.

Johnson said on Monday that everyone in the country will be able to take tests twice a week to make the easing of restrictions safer for everyone.

These tests will be sent to homes or businesses, or picked up from pharmacies and test centres, added the junior health minister Edward Argar on Sky news.

Along with the rapid vaccination rollout, Johnson said that the new measures would break the chain of transmission and would trace asymptomatic cases more effectively.

“As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted,” Johnson said in a statement.

The UK government is expected to confirm the relaunch of international travel (in May this year) and the opening of other sectors of the economy.

All retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers are set to open on 12 April in England. Vaccine passports are also being trialled for mass events.

The test-and-trace phone app will also be updated so that when pubs and other hospitality venues reopen.