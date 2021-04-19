X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK launches trial to check if people can be reinfected with Covid-19

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
April 19, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

British scientists on Monday launched a trial to test to test the immune system response of people who had passed Covid-19 when they were exposed to the virus again.
“The information from this work will allow us to design better vaccines and treatments, and also to understand if people are protected after having COVID, and for how long,” said Helen McShane, a University of Oxford vaccinologist and chief investigator on the study, according to Reuters.

The first stage of the trial will seek to establish the lowest dose of the coronavirus needed in order for it to start replicating in about 50% of participants, while producing few to no symptoms.

A second phase, starting in the summer, will infect different volunteers with that standard dose.

Participants will be 64 healthy people aged 18-30 that have tested positive for Covid-19 at least three months ago.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Why Government support means there has never been a better time for sustainability start-ups
    April 14, 2021

    When Glasgow hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, it will be more than two years since the UK signed into law its

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • The Coming Decade for Climate Solutions
    April 16, 2021

    Randeep Somel, Fund Manager, M&G Climate Solutions Fund, is finding reasons to be cheerful as he uncovers some of the powerful drivers of change which

  • Deepbridge achieves record EIS fundraising levels
    April 15, 2021

      Record £29 million deployed across 37 growth companies Deepbridge attributes success to intermediary relationships and sector focus Venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital today

  • Advice firm highlights how growing reputation boosts referrals amid pandemic
    April 16, 2021

    National financial advice firm, Tenet&You, which opened its new offices at Haddington in December last year, has reported an increase in new business since the

  • Families planning boost to the bank of mum and dad -Openwork Partnership research reveals
    April 13, 2021

    New research* from The Openwork Partnership shows nearly one in five parents and grandparents plan to use their home wealth to help children and grandchildren

  • Creating a sustainable future – A special supplement in conjunction with M&G | April 2021
    April 13, 2021

    M&G Investments are one of the early adopters of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing strategies within their funds. In this IFA Magazine

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine