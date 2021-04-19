UK launches trial to check if people can be reinfected with Covid-19

British scientists on Monday launched a trial to test to test the immune system response of people who had passed Covid-19 when they were exposed to the virus again.

“The information from this work will allow us to design better vaccines and treatments, and also to understand if people are protected after having COVID, and for how long,” said Helen McShane, a University of Oxford vaccinologist and chief investigator on the study, according to Reuters.

The first stage of the trial will seek to establish the lowest dose of the coronavirus needed in order for it to start replicating in about 50% of participants, while producing few to no symptoms.

A second phase, starting in the summer, will infect different volunteers with that standard dose.

Participants will be 64 healthy people aged 18-30 that have tested positive for Covid-19 at least three months ago.