Wirecard ex-CEO has bail revoked as prosecutors allege long-time fraud. Soth Korea falls into a technical recession for the first time since 2003. In the UK, Loan Scheme scandal develops as agency workers targetted for tax bills.

First, economist Raghuram Rajan suggests new financial crisis ‘could come from developing countries.’

New financial crisis 'could come from developing countries' due to coronavirus Raghuram Rajan tells @CoronaNomicsTV When the economist who warned of financial sector vulnerabilities ahead of 2008 speaks it's wise to take note@Independent story here 👇https://t.co/RWDdQCa0l8 — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) July 22, 2020

South Korea falls into a technical recession.

South Korea enters first technical recession since 2003. pic.twitter.com/gvEDycvnbi — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) July 22, 2020

Wirecard CFO is in custody, as ex-CEO has bail revoked, in new developments for the Wirecard fraud story.

Catching up on yesterday’s news that Markus Braun has had his bail revoked, and Wirecard’s former CFO is in custody too. Prosecutors now think the alleged fraud started in 2015. They may want to have a look at the years before that as well. https://t.co/rJnwl6MEFU — Dan McCrum (@FD) July 23, 2020

Timeline Tech announces partnership with FNZ group.

Delighted to announce our partnership with platform tech behemoth that is @FNZ_Group. Really excited to deploy @Timeline_Tech on the FNZ AppStore soon with seamless integration to FNZ powered platforms. Ground breaking a stuff for advisers, providers and clients. 🤩 https://t.co/TD7eV8uYHc — Abraham Okusanya (@AbrahamOnMoney) July 23, 2020

A big announcement in the crypto-currency world as US banks granted custody of crypto assets.

Big news on the crypto regulatory front: The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has granted authority to federally chartered banks to custody crypto assets. "We conclude a national bank may provide these cryptocurrency custody services on behalf of customers" — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) July 22, 2020

In the UK the Yorkshire Post have covered disguised remuneration tax avoidance. Unwitting agency workers are avoiding tax.

"The workers themselves may have no idea they are avoiding tax until contacted by HMRC, by which time the umbrella company may have disappeared, leaving the agency worker to pick up the bill.” #loancharge https://t.co/6a3qbyzlKk — Greg Wright (@gregwrightYP) July 23, 2020

