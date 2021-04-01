X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK manufacturing growth hits 10-year high in March

WebFinancialGroupbyWebFinancialGroup
April 1, 2021
in Share Cast Feed
Share this story
Share this story

UK manufacturing growth hit a 10-year high in March thanks to the swift vaccine rollout and the planned easing of lockdown restrictions, according to a survey released on Thursday.
The IHS Markit CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose from 55.1 in February to 58.9 in March – its best level since February 2011.A level below 50.0 signals contraction, while a level above indicates expansion.

March saw the fastest output growth since late last year, as inflows of new business from both domestic and overseas markets strengthened. Nevertheless, the manufacturing remained beset by severe supply chain and logistic issues, leading to delivery delays from suppliers and disruption to production and distribution schedules.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said: “Signs of Spring have appeared in the UK manufacturing sector, with the PMI hitting its highest level in a decade. Growth of output, order books and employment all gathered momentum and optimism about the year ahead improved further.

“The domestic market remained the prime source of new orders, as companies reported that the vaccine roll-out and clients’ preparations for the loosening of lockdown restrictions underpinned the expansion. Many expect this process to be supportive during the year ahead as well, raising business optimism and jobs growth to their highest levels for seven years.

“Weak export sales and supply-chain issues are likely to remain constraints on growth moving forward, however, with shipping issues already leading to severe disruption to production schedules, raw material availability and the onward distribution of finished products to clients, especially abroad.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the survey suggests that manufacturing output could return to its pre-Covid level soon, having been 5.2% below it in January.

He pointed out that had it not been for Brexit, the rebound would be much stronger.

“At 57.0, the total orders balance is 7.3 points below the Eurozone’s, the largest underperformance since July 2000. The weakness is concentrated in export orders, the balance for which rose only to 50.5 in March, from 49.2 in February. Admittedly, orders are weak partly because EU businesses stockpiled UK goods towards the end of last year, due to the risk of a no-deal Brexit, and so are now running down these inventories, instead of placing new orders.

“In addition, firms will get better at navigating the new trade rules with time. Nonetheless, the additional frictions introduced by Brexit inevitably will mean that UK manufacturers lose market share over the coming year.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate
    March 29, 2021

    Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Ascentric and Prudential Financial Planning to rebrand as M&G Wealth
    March 31, 2021

    With £28 billion of AUM and AUA, M&G Wealth reveals new brand identities M&G Wealth has announced that its wealth platform Ascentric and its advice

  • The show must go on | IFAM97/GBI26 | April 2021
    March 30, 2021

    ‘Empty spaces, what are we living for? Abandoned places, I guess we know the score’ There can be fewer more poignant songs than this, the

  • As a result of Covid-19, which generations have most been driven to take advice?
    March 29, 2021

    While the need for sound financial advice spans all generations, new research from Prudential reveals that the pandemic appears to have created a pronounced opportunity

  • Calculus Capital delivers 6x return with ActiveOps listing
    March 29, 2021

    Calculus Capital portfolio company ActiveOps has completed a successful Initial Public Offering on the Alternative Investment Market, generating a 6x return for Calculus EIS investors.

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • UK pensions system disadvantages women
    March 29, 2021

    Barnett Waddingham’s analysis into defined contribution (DC) pension schemes reveals that there is a stark disparity in wealth at retirement, with there being a 25

  • Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation By Robert Wigley
    March 26, 2021

    Robert Wigley, the Chairman of UK Finance, has just published a book called, Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation. Click here for your

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine