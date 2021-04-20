X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK payrolls fail to improve as expected in March

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
April 20, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Britain’s labour market failed to improve as much as anticipated in March, confounding economists’ expectations and the results from recent surveys.
Economists remained sanguine nevertheless.

According to the Office for National Statistics, payrolls dropped by 56,000 in March, the first decline in four months.

Employment on the other hand fell by only 73,000 over the three months to February (consensus: 145,000).

The unemployment rate for the quarter ending in February also surprised to the downside, falling by one tenth of a percentage point to 4.9% (consensus: 5.1%), but only as a result of Britons leaving the workforce.

Year-on-year growth in headline average weekly earnings meanwhile slowed from 4.8% to 4.5% (consensus: 4.8%).

However, commenting on Tuesday’s report, Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics described the drop in payrolls as “likely just a blip”.

Tombs argued that the extension of the government’s furlough scheme until September meant firms had no incentive to fire workers at least until July – when they would have to start contributing toward its costs.

The strongest businesses on the other hand were beginning to take on more workers.

March’s rise in the composite employment index in the Markit PMI survey was running at levels consistent with employment strengthening at a year-on-year clip of 1.0%.

The economist also noted the 3.0% quarter-on-quarter improvement in the official measure of job vacancies, which he said was a “positive” sign.

His forecast was for a drop in the rate of unemployment to 4.5% at the height of summer, before the end of furloughs pushed it back above 5.0%.

This Week’s Most Read

  • An interview with the pub landlord that barred Sir Keir Starmer
    April 19, 2021

    Footage from today shows Sir Keir Starmer’s entourage man handling Rod Humphris, pub landlord for the Raven of Bath Public house. In this exclusive interview,

  • Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?
    April 19, 2021

    Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Sir Keir Starmer, pubs and COVID – taking the piss, not taking a piss..
    April 19, 2021

    We thought you weren’t allowed into pubs these days? Incredible scenes erupted today outside the Raven Pub in Bath, as Sir Keir Starmer was confronted

  • Why Government support means there has never been a better time for sustainability start-ups
    April 14, 2021

    When Glasgow hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, it will be more than two years since the UK signed into law its

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • Creating a sustainable future – A special supplement in conjunction with M&G | April 2021
    April 13, 2021

    M&G Investments are one of the early adopters of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing strategies within their funds. In this IFA Magazine

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine