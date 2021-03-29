X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK pensions system disadvantages women

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 29, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Barnett Waddingham’s analysis into defined contribution (DC) pension schemes reveals that there is a stark disparity in wealth at retirement, with there being a 25 to 45% difference in men and women’s pension pots at retirement.

Amanda Latham, Policy & Strategy Lead at Barnett Waddingham, commented, “The UK private pension system was born in a society very different to today, during the early 1900s at a time when women typically stayed at home, predominantly men went to work, and they generally remained with the same company for many years. Whilst society has evolved, the pension system has not, at least certainly not at the same pace.”

The study, which has analysed the data and saving trends of some 35,000 members in seven DC pension schemes, finds that the gender pensions gap is caused by several factors. This ranges from the gender pay gap, to women being disadvantaged by career breaks, and an intrinsically biased UK pension system.

 

 

The gender pensions gap begins to diverge most clearly after the early 30s. After age 32, a man typically contributes up to around £500 per year more than a woman, despite contributing the same percentage of their salary. As salaries rise, the difference is starker, with men paying up to £1,500 per annum than women. This indicates that the gender pensions gap is at least partially driven by the gender pay gap.

 

 

Men and women generally contribute the same percentage of pensionable pay up until their mid-50s, though contribution amounts are lower for women due to the pay gap. From their mid-50s, women typically increase their contribution rate higher than men, generally at around an additional 1% of pensionable pay. As we commonly find that people engage more with pensions the older they get, women closer to retirement are seemingly realising the need to catch up with their retirement saving.

 

The pension system is failing to support mothers, as the impact of career breaks is a driving factor behind women having less pension savings. For a woman taking two 12 month career breaks in her early 30s, with no increase to pension saving or salary during this time, she can end up having 10% less in her pension pot at retirement compared to a woman with no breaks. A 35-year-old would need to increase contributions by an additional 1% of pensionable pay to make up this shortfall.  A woman waiting until she’s 55 will need to increase contributions by around 6% of pensionable pay; i.e. generally much higher than the increase we currently see in women’s contributions as they approach retirement.

 

The design of the auto-enrolment system is also disadvantaging women. There is a higher proportion of women earning under the auto-enrolment threshold of £10,000pa then men, and in some schemes, there are up to three times more women under this threshold.

 

Whilst men and women are generally saving less than required to provide for a sufficient income in retirement, the gap amongst women is more pronounced. Men are 10-25% more able to fund the PSLA Living Standard income than women across all affluent groups – the measure of how much people need to afford their desired lifestyle in retirement. This is illustrated in the below table.

 

Affluence band % of PLSA Living standard Income – Male % of PLSA Living standard Income – Female
Low 30% 20%
Medium 60% 50%
High 120% 95%

Amanda Latham concluded, “The driving force behind the gender pension gap is clearly the gender pay gap, especially in the high affluence group. Disparity in income is causing a knock-on effect on pension wealth, despite, by and large, women contributing the same proportion of their salary to their pension as men. But other important factors are at play.”

Latham continues, “It’s clear that women are disadvantaged if they have children or have other family caring responsibilities, as the resulting hit on pensions is stark. And with more women working in lower skilled or zero-hour contract roles, too many are falling outside the auto-enrolment threshold. It’s therefore not enough to simply say that women need to contribute more to close the gap. Instead, we need to consider fiscal, behavioural, and societal issues collectively, and work to create a more robust and inclusive pensions framework that offers fairer solutions for all.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Why financial advice is personal at The Openwork Partnership
    March 23, 2021

    Claire Oldstein, Chief Marketing Officer, The Openwork Partnership, reflects on the trials and tribulations of going through a major rebrand throughout the covid pandemic The

  • EISA’s Mark Brownridge looks at what might lie ahead for EIS and SEIS
    March 23, 2021

    Mark Brownridge, Director General of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA), looks at what may lie ahead for EIS and SEIS and whether the schemes

  • Beware the ESG momentum trade
    March 24, 2021

    Mark Northway, Investment Manager at Sparrows Capital, shares his thoughts about the momentum behind ESG investing and reminds investors to keep a cool head following

  • Treasury drops the dampest of squibs on much-anticipated ‘Tax Day’
    March 23, 2021

    Today, the Treasury publishes over 30 consultations, updates and policy documents as part ‘Tax Day’ but there’s little of consequence for savers and investors. That’s

  • Introducing ….Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

  • Non-compliance in the spotlight after ‘Tax Day’ consultation highlights further scrutiny ahead
    March 23, 2021

    As part of today’s ‘Tax Day’ proposals, Kate Ison, partner and tax specialist at global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), highlights that the government’s

  • Vanguard launches new ESG ETF
    March 25, 2021

    Vanguard launches a new ESG focused ETF today, designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios. Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • The superfund tightrope
    March 25, 2021

    In the Government’s tax policy paper yesterday, the tax treatment of superfunds is an area that was mentioned in relation to defined benefit (DB) pension

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine