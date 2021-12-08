X

UK prepares ‘plan B’ Covid-19 measures – reports

Max Black
December 8, 2021
in Political News
The UK government is preparing to tighten restrictions in a bid to stem rising cases of Covid-19, according to reports.
Ministers and officials met on Wednesday to discuss moving to “plan B” with some measures due to take effect that evening, the Guardian said. People in England may be required to work from home where possible and undergo vaccine certification.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce the measures in response to the spread of the Omicron strain, the Financial Times said.

The pound dropped after the reports and was down 0.3% to $1.3205 at 11:15 GMT. The FTSE 250 lost ground, dropping from a day high of 23,375 to 23,269 though still up 0.13%.

Johnson also wants to “regain the initiative” after it was revealed his staff held a party in December 2020 when gatherings were banned, the FT said.

The affair has caused chaos in Downing Street after ITV showed footage of senior officials discussing the party at a mock news conference.

Johnson and his ministers have said repeatedly that there was no party. He will be questioned by Labour leader Keir Starmer at midday in the House of Commons.

