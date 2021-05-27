X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK restaurant bookings soar after Covid restrictions eased

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
May 27, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK restaurants have seen a massive surge in bookings as lockdown curbs were eased by the government this month.
Bookings in the week to May 24 were 132% higher than their level two years earlier, before the pandemic struck, according to data from booking website OpenTable produced for the Office for National Statistics.

This was an increase of 59 percentage points from the previous week, and is the highest level seen since the week to August 31, 2020 (165%), around the time of the government’s controversial Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

The state-backed scheme, gave diners a 50% discount, up to £10, on meals and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, but was widely blamed for a spike in Covid-19 infections that forced further lockdowns.

“This latest week’s substantial increase follows the reopening of indoor dining in England, Wales, and Scotland on 17 May 2021 and continues the rise in seated diner estimates observed since the first reopening of pubs and restaurants in England on 12 April 2021,” the ONS said.

It also revealed that the proportion of employees on furlough fell to 8% for the period May 3-16, down from 10% in the previous two-week period.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine