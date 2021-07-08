X

UK retail footfall continues recovering in June, Springboard says

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
July 8, 2021
in Economic News
Footfall across UK retail destinations improved markedly at the start of June before easing back after government announced that ‘freedom day’ would be postponed, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed.
According to Springboard, footfall improved last month, falling by 22.2% versus the same month of 2019, versus -27.5% in May.

June’s result was nevertheless the best since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the UK.

Measured against 2019, footfall was 27.2% lower in high streets, down 29.1% in shopping centres and by 4.1% in retail parks.

Springboard added that majority of the improvement was seen during the first week of June, which coincided with the early spring bank holiday, hot weather and half term.

Thus, in that week alone footfall recovered from 26.8% below its 2019 level a week before to -14.5%.

“The opportunity for bricks and mortar retail to attract back consumers is significant following the removal of restrictions set for 19th July,” Springboard said.

“The greater freedoms this offers – coinciding with the school summer holiday period – is likely to deliver a fresh incentive for consumers to visit bricks and mortar destinations.”

