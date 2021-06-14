UK retail footfall declines after bank holiday boost – Springboard

Footfall across UK retail destinations fell last week, according to research released on Monday by retail analysts Springboard.

Footfall declined by 6.7% from the week before – a marked contrast from the 11.6% jump seen in the previous week, which was boosted by the bank holiday and warmer weather.

All three types of destinations saw a dip, with footfall on high streets down 9% versus a 17.4% surge the week before, while shopping centres saw a 7.5% drop following an 8.7% jump a week earlier. At retail parks, footfall slipped 0.9% after a 2.3% gain the week before.

Footfall across destinations was 18.4% below 2019 levels, having been 14.5% below the week before.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard, said: “UK retail destinations suffered post Bank Holiday blues last week, with footfall dropping back by around half of the uplift recorded in the week before, when the school half term holiday coincided with the Spring bank holiday and amazing weather.

“Despite this, the gains made in the week before meant that the gap in footfall from 2019 remained narrower than at any point since the start of the pandemic other than last week. Footfall was lower than the week before on all but one day last week, with the greatest dips over the week inevitably occurring in towns that are appealing to visitors such as coastal and historic towns and city centres. With many people returning to work, but continuing to do so from home, market towns and outer London high streets were once again the most resilient.

“Despite this largely positive news, with the removal of restrictions set to be delayed by as much as a month footfall is not likely to strengthen significantly over the next four weeks. However, it should receive a huge boost in the second half of July, particularly as this coincides with the start of the school summer break.”